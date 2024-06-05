Zikode reflects on the Cannes Film Festival and Michael Jackson Foundation award

Grammy award-winning artist Nomcebo Zikode has expressed her gratitude after being invited to perform at one of Europe’s most famous 12-day celebrations: the Cannes Film Festival. During her visit to France, she also received an honorary award from Michael Jackson’s Heal The World Foundation, recognising her as an international cultural icon in arts and culture for her musical contributions.

Zikode recalled her two-week performance trip to France, stressing the excellent moments she had, particularly the engagement with those who knew her music. “I was so excited to be chosen to perform at this festival as it is such a huge honour for me to be able to showcase our African talent in these spaces!” exclaimed the Grammy winner. She further expressed gratitude for the engagement she received over her current single, “Izono Zami” which was well received abroad. “It was so lovely to experience the people in France singing my song and humming the melodies with me, even though they don’t speak isiZulu. It’s continuously amazing to see how language is not a barrier when it comes to my music.”

Zikode was scheduled to perform at the sold-out 10th edition of the Global Gift Gala ceremony. She performed as a headliner alongside Christina Milian, an American singer-songwriter, and Eva Longoria, the star of the prime-time show “Desperate Housewives”. She was also recognised by the Safe World Peace organisation as a shining example of a humanitarian who supports philanthropic initiatives through the Nomcebo Zikode Foundation. Zikode also expressed gratitude to the foundation for recognising her skill and emphasising her desire to influence families.

“Thank you to the Michael Jackson Family Foundation for recognising my craft. Michael Jackson was a legendary artist, so to be identified by the family of such a man is truly inspiring to me. I’d also like to thank the Safe World Peace organisation for gifting me with this necklace. I am very passionate about impacting communities, and I strive to do more,” said Nomcebo. “Festival de Cannes” is an annual film festival that aims to premiere and celebrate new films of all genres, including documentaries, from all around the world. The “Jerusalem” hitmaker returns to South Africa, excited to unfold the next phase of her journey as a flagship recording artist and record label owner (Emazulwini Productions).