Friday, May 19, 2023

Zikode to face off with Open Mic in court if differences not settled

Nomcebo Zikode. Picture: Supplied

Published 2h ago

Share

Anita Nkonki

Grammy Award-winning musician Nomcebo Zikode has vowed to go back to court if her spat with popular production company, Open Mic Productions, is not settled.

Refuting ongoing claims that the Open Mic saga has been resolved, Zikode revealed that she was unhappy with the record company’s delay in submitting necessary information.

The Jerusalema hitmaker joins a list of local musicians who are embroiled in disputes with the production company, after Limpopo hitmaker Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona, known by her stage name Makhadzi, opened up about being exploited.

Zikode also opened up about not being paid any of her royalties due from the record-breaking global hit single "Jerusalema" or her project "Xola Moya Wam”.

More on this

A statement slammed media reports that the matter had been settled between her and the production house, as false.

“Grammy Award-winning singer Nomcebo Zikode has noted with great concern the false reports circulating across mainstream media that all is well in her widely publicized dispute with Open Mic Productions. Nomcebo would like to categorically denounce these false and injurious reports and publicly set the record straight on the current status of the matter.

It read in part: “The truth of the matter is that a court order was obtained in late 2022, which ordered Open Mic and Nomcebo to enter into a joint venture agreement and settle the outstanding issues between the two parties.”

Sibo Mhlungu, CEO at IMG Africa, which manages Zikode, explained that the singer was eagerly awaiting the finalisation of the matter so that she could continue with her recording plans and put out new music to further her career as a recording artist.

"We are unhappy with Open Mic's delay, as we had jointly undertaken to adhere to clearly stipulated timelines on submission of all required information, which remains outstanding, thus prolonging the matter. Should this not be resolved in the coming weeks, we are certain that we'll be going back to court,” said Mhlungu

The Star

