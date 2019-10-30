Bongani Lucky Masuku, 33, was sentenced on Tuesday in the North Gauteng High Court, sitting at the Benoni Magistrate’s Court, for the 126 counts he faced for the crimes he committed between 2010 and 2018.
He was part of a syndicate that targeted homes around Soshanguve, Tshwane, Winterveld, Itsoseng and Ikageng in North West.
After forcing entry into the homes, the gang would take turns raping the women and girls while assaulting and robbing other relatives.
Masuku was handed 19 life sentences for rape and one life sentence for murdering a police officer, 15 ten-year sentences for rape, 12 eight-year sentences for house burglary with the intent to rob and rape, 29 fifteen-year sentences for aggravated robbery, and additional years for house burglary, kidnapping and assault.