Zim rapist slapped with 20 life terms plus 758 years for 34 rapes, murdering a cop









IOL Picture. A serial rapist and home burglar has been shown no mercy, being sentenced to 758 years’ imprisonment and also handed 20 life sentences for his eight-year crime spree. Bongani Lucky Masuku, 33, was sentenced on Tuesday in the North Gauteng High Court, sitting at the Benoni Magistrate’s Court, for the 126 counts he faced for the crimes he committed between 2010 and 2018. He was part of a syndicate that targeted homes around Soshanguve, Tshwane, Winterveld, Itsoseng and Ikageng in North West. After forcing entry into the homes, the gang would take turns raping the women and girls while assaulting and robbing other relatives. Masuku was handed 19 life sentences for rape and one life sentence for murdering a police officer, 15 ten-year sentences for rape, 12 eight-year sentences for house burglary with the intent to rob and rape, 29 fifteen-year sentences for aggravated robbery, and additional years for house burglary, kidnapping and assault.

He had pleaded guilty, blaming his actions on drugs and wrong choice of friends. He also wrote a letter to his victims expressing regret for his actions.

Handing down the sentence, Judge Carla van Veenendaal said that all Masuku’s offences were of a violent nature.

The judge said although Masuku expressed his regret and admitted his actions, he did not explain his conduct and he was regretful, but not remorseful.

“The accused has indicated that he will spend a long period of his life in prison and asked the court for mercy. He has not displayed remorse in so much he displayed regret,” said the judge.

She also highlighted the gruesome consequences of Masuku’s crimes, including the incident of a rape victim who needed surgery because of the injuries she sustained.

“The victims impact report explained further than the violence, including them not being able to sleep at night, the fear that the perpetrators would return, the fear of not being able to form long-term relationships, the fear of not being the same, the inability to trust any person, not being able to walk on their own and not wanting to go out, and staying at home,” she said.

Masuku is married with two young children and his family returned to Zimbabwe following his arrest. He worked as a bricklayer.