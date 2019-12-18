Harare - Zimbabwe's Vice-President General Constantino Chiwenga’s estranged wife, Marry Mubaiwa, was being charged with poisoning in an eyebrow-raising divorce, unfolding while a former South African president was visiting the country.
Problems have piled up for Mubaiwa, who was on Monday charged with illegally transferring more than $1million (R14.4m) offshore, fraud and attempted murder, which is being investigated on fresh allegations of grabbing vehicles awarded to Miss Zimbabwe winners, as the messy case takes a new twist.
This comes as Thabo Mbeki visited the country on Monday, where he held meetings with President Emmerson Mnangagwa and MDC president Nelson Chamisa in a bid to broker dialogue between the two leaders.
Chiwenga remains a major player in Zimbabwean politics, following his leading role in the 2017 coup that ousted then president, the late Robert Mugabe.
Mubaiwa, a former beauty queen, was remanded on allegations of attempted murder of Chiwenga, illegally externalising over $1m, laundering $990000, and fraudulently seeking to upgrade her customary union to a civil marriage, without her husband’s consent.