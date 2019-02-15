Zimbabwean Innocent Kufakunesu, 24, who sounds like his mentor the late Oliver Mtukudzi, in studio in Bryanston, north of Joburg, recording his first album. Simphiwe Mbokazi African News Agency (ANA)

Death might have silenced legendary Zimbabwean musician Oliver Mtukudzi, but his protégé still shocks many people when belts out a tune with a husky voice similar to his mentor. Zimbabwean-born musician Innocent Kufakunesu, 24, who is currently in Joburg to record his debut album, said although Mtukudzi was always drawn to him because of the similarity in their voices, the Neria singer had encouraged him to find his own sound and style.

Since Mtukudzi’s passing last month, Kufakunesu became a hit on Twitter after a video of him singing an Mtukudzi cover started trending.

This week The Star interviewed the young musician in Bryanston, where he is recording with journalist and music producer Mzilikazi wa-Afrika.

He concedes having challenges of being compared to Tuku.

“He has always cast a huge shadow, more so even after he is gone, and there have been challenges of being asked 'Do you want to be Oliver Mtukudzi?'.

"I tell them 'I am not Oliver, I can never be Oliver. I am an artist that he nurtured, and the footsteps he left are huge and I cannot claim that I will fill them'," Kufakunesu said.

He first met Tuku when he was 15 years old during a Day of the African Child festival in Zimbabwe. The artist would finally meet his idol again three years later after he finished high school.

Zimbabwean Innocent Kufakunesu, 24, who sounds like his mentor the late Oliver Mtukudzi, in studio in Bryanston, north of Joburg, recording his first album. Simphiwe Mbokazi African News Agency (ANA)

Kufakunesu was unemployed, and had just started learning to play the guitar when a friend suggested that he goes to Mtukudzi's art school, Pakare Paye Art Centre, in Norton. Tuku was on tour at the time.

“I sang one of his songs, and usually when I cover an artist, I try to sound like that artist, so people came running from behind a shed thinking that he (Mtukudzi) was back, and they found a little guy who had sandals on his feet and didn't even look serious about music,” he joked.

He said Mtukudzi had encouraged him to find his own voice.

“He said 'It's okay that you can sing like me; that could get you a few people to listen, but you should also be able to write your own stuff', so he encouraged me to write my own music,” he said.

Kufakunesu admired Mtukudzi because he made Zimbabweans respect the arts and artists.

“Firstly, he managed to make wealth with art. And secondly, he was an artist but he still managed to keep a good character and have a normal family life,” he said.

Kufakunesu recalled how he was in denial when he found out that Mtukudzi had died. The artist was playing the guitar and singing at a barber shop when he heard the tragic news.

He said his mentor's death only hit him when he visited the art centre later that day.

“The art centre held so many memories of the words he had said, the things he has done to help the community. That's when it became heavier and heavier,” he said.