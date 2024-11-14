Zkhiphani celebrates 15 years of youth culture with a festive anniversary event

Zkhiphani, a pivotal platform for the latest in music, fashion, and art, toasts to a 15 year milestone of championing urban youth culture with a major event in December 1Fox in Newtown, Johannesburg. In the lead-up to the festival, Zkhiphani marked the occasion with three dynamic days of ZK15 Live Sessions hosted at the Fresh AF offices in Sandton.

This three-day affair featured intimate discussions and thrilling live performances from some of South Africa's finest talent, including Khuli Chana, Usimamane, 25K, Frank Casino, Fif Laaa, Uncle Partytime, and NOTBENJAMIN. Each performance encapsulated the essence of the platform's commitment to nurturing local talent and uplifting urban culture. As the momentum builds, The Sobering Podcast will also take centre stage at the main event, curating the ZK15 Live Sessions with live panels and exclusive DJ sets.

Hosted by Kabelo, Kitso, and Mokgethwa, the podcast will provide a platform for cultural dialogues while guests enjoy a relaxed lounge atmosphere, engaging with some of South Africa's most influential voices in the creative scene. Adding a competitive edge to the festivities, $TREETFE$T Underground will present a thrilling talent competition that includes an open mic and beat battle. Emerging artists will have the opportunity to compete for coveted performance slots, with the finale set to showcase the top contenders.

Founder NOTBENJAMIN will energise the crowd with a DJ set complemented by performances from artists such as Belo Salo, SCUMIE, BabyDaiz, KindlyNxsh, and PatricKXXLee, making this a must-see segment of the event. In collaboration with Happyville and Hall of Guts, Friends of the Ville will introduce an experiential marketplace. This space will feature a limited-edition Zkhiphani merchandise collection, custom prints, and a DJ set by Earl Ghandi—all aimed at celebrating Johannesburg's creative spirit. Fashion enthusiasts can also enjoy a stylish pop-up lounge showcasing collections from Vuzi and Don Design. The Playroom, helmed by music artist Uncle Partytime, also promises a vibrant atmosphere with an artist stage designed for both budding and established musicians.