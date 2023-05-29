Zoleka Mandela expresses gratitude for all the love and support after hospitalisation

Johannesburg - Author and activist Zoleka Mandela has expressed gratitude to all South Africans who shared messages and wished her well while she was undergoing radiation in the hospital. Mandela revealed that she was admitted to a hospital to receive radiation to her spine and pelvis, awaiting chemotherapy for the progression of the cancer.

"I am receiving radiation to my spine and pelvis and awaiting chemotherapy for the progression of the cancer. It's going to be a long haul, but I'm so appreciative of the efforts made towards the betterment of my health by the medical team and staff. Peace, passion and positivity," shared Mandela. Mandela has kept a positive attitude throughout her health journey and frequently updates her followers on her health condition. At the latest, she thanked everyone for their continued support.

"Good morning, beloved hearts! Thanking each and every one of you for your kindness, for filling my heart with courage and hope, and for being such caring and helpful blessings. A queenly reminder: show the world you have a million reasons to smile." In August last year, the author, whose health has not been smooth sailing following her 10-year cancer battle, revealed that she had bone metastasis. In another video shared on her Instagram account, Mandela spoke candidly on “Kaya FM“ about her health and plans.

"There is a lot of pain. I mean, every day is different, so the form of treatment is different in the sense that, in this regard, they are doing a lot of trying to improve my quality of life and reduce pain. So my treatment would be more of strengthening the bones, which are easily fractured. So I do have fractured bones due to cancer." "No, I mean, I think for a very long time I was just like, 'Okay, I am tired.' Let it do what it needs to do. And that's fine. I don't want to do that to my kids. And I think it will probably sound strange, but I think I am blessed enough or fortunate enough to be in a position where I am in the planning stages. “I am having conversations with my loved ones. My lawyer, my therapist, and my siblings about what happened on the day leading to my passing. What happens after I pass away?"