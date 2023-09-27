Zoleka Mandela remembered

Johannesburg - Her tenacious fight against cancer and courage to share her life journey are among the things many remember about author and activist Zoleka Mandela. Zoleka has been lauded for leaving an indelible mark by raising awareness of cancer and her continued commitment to breaking down the stigma surrounding the disease.

Zoleka, who was the granddaughter of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and Nelson Mandela, was confirmed to have died at the age of 43 on Monday. The Mandela family revealed that Zoleka was admitted to hospital on Monday last week for ongoing treatment for metastatic cancer in the hip, liver, lung, pelvis, brain and spinal cord. She lost her battle with cancer after recent scans uncovered significant disease progression, including fibrosis in the lung and several emboli.

The Nelson Mandela Foundation said Zoleka was a tireless activist for health care and justice. “When her inspiring memoir, When Hope Whispers, was published, she graciously signed copies for all our staff and ran a leadership session for the staff around the book. “Zoleka was a tireless activist for health care and justice. Her work in raising awareness about cancer prevention and her unwavering commitment to breaking down the stigma surrounding the disease will continue to inspire us all.”

Known for being open about her brave fight, she also shared her dedication to informing others with her half a million followers on social media, who also provided support throughout her journey. Zoleka charted her life in When Hope Whispers, which displayed the power of healing and overcoming substance abuse, shining a light on her upbringing, losing her children within two years, and soldiering on despite a cancer diagnosis. Zoleka’s life journey was not easy, but she was a champion despite it all, including the loss of her two children when Zenani, 13, died in an accident, and her infant son, Zenawe, who was born three months prematurely, also died.

Zoleka survived breast cancer twice. She was first diagnosed with it in 2012 and had just marked being a two-time breast cancer survivor when alarming news about metastatic cancer surfaced last year. In April, she revealed that she was in the “planning stages” for her end, in a video shared on her Instagram account and on Kaya FM. “And I think it probably will sound strange, but I think I am blessed enough or fortunate enough to be in a position where I am in my planning stages.

“I am having conversations with my loved ones, lawyer, therapist and siblings to discuss what happens on the day and after I pass away. What happens after I pass away?” she said. A flood of messages remembering the author have been pouring in since the news broke on the internet. The EFF was among those sending condolences to the Mandela family, lauding the author for being an unwavering champion for cancer.

Ntsiki Mazwai, Zola Nombona, Thandiswa Mazwai, Thami Ngubeni, Fana Mokoena, and Millicent Mashile are just a few of the scores of wellknown personalities who have shared their heartfelt condolences. AS NEWS of the death of popular activist and writer, Zoleka Mandela took over social media, those who knew her sent wishes for her to rest in peace. Mandela, the granddaughter of Nelson Mandela, lost her long battle to cancer on September 25.

Zwelabo Mandela, a family spokesperson, confirmed her death. Mandela was admitted to hospital for ongoing treatment for metastatic cancer of the hip, liver, lung, pelvis, brain and spinal cord. “Zoleka passed away on the evening of Monday, September 25, surrounded by friends and family. Our sincerest gratitude to the medical team that took care of her,” he said.

During her fight against cancer, the When Hope Whispers author shared her treatment journey with her large following. She always remained hopeful and kept in high spirits despite suffering setback after setback. Tributes have poured in for her. Idols SA judge Somizi Mhlongo wrote: “What a great reunion it’s gonna be on the other side. With mama Gogo mkhulu and daughter. It hits hard here on Earth but it’s a different feeling on the other side.” Singer Nandi Madida wrote: “Rest in Peace beautiful queen. Thank you for showing us what it really means to live life to the fullest. I am shattered for your kids, but I know you left them with many fond positive memories and that they will forever know how much you loved them.” Children and women’s rights activist, television producer and businesswoman Carol Bouwer wrote: “May the Lord who gave you the wisdom to teach fortitude, resilience, love amongst many attributes receive your beautiful soul and grant you peace in the next realm. Your presence remains through your beautiful kids who shall be fortified by the love you gave and the books you penned.”