Zondo ready for the swearing in of parliamentary candidates

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo says he is ready for the swearing-in of future MPs and members of the provincial legislatures. This comes after the chairperson of the Independent Electoral Commission, Mosotho Moepya handed over the lists of future MPs and members of the provincial legislatures to the Chief Justice following a ceremony held at the Constitutional Hill on Thursday afternoon.

Speaking during the ceremony attended by various members of the judiciary and other spheres of parliament including chairperson of the NCOP, Amos Masondo, Zondo expressed his readiness to conduct the swearing in which he said was an important function of the country’s constitutional democracy to ensure a smooth transition between the sixth and the seventh administration. Zondo added that as expected, the Judiciary is ready to play its role should anyone feel aggrieved and approaches the courts regarding the elections. “I therefore, want to simply say, the Judiciary is ready to play its role to make sure that our constitutional democracy runs as smoothly as it should. I know that, not everybody agrees on certain issues relating to the elections. However, the Judiciary will continue to play its role if there are any people who are aggrieved and approach the courts. But as things stand, the events that need to take place in order for our constitutional democracy to continue are going to continue and the judiciary will play its role.

Ahead of the handing-over ceremony, Parliamentary spokesperson, Moloto Mothapo, said Parliament is fully prepared, and all the necessary arrangements have been made for establishing the new National Assembly. He also indicated that the first sitting of the National Assembly must happen within 14 days after election results are declared, and as per the norm, the Chief Justice will determine and gazette the date for this sitting. As part of the programme, Zondo subsequently passed the lists to the Secretary of Parliament, Xolile George, in preparation for the first sitting of the National Assembly in two weeks’ time.

Meanwhile, the Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party said it has written to the National Assembly (NA) secretary to remove Jabulani Khumalo from the party’s candidates list. Party’s spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela told “The Star” on Thursday that the party would not take expelled members to Parliament. IEC Chairperson Mosotho Moepya, who presented the final list of elected representatives for the National Assembly and Provincial Legislatures to Zondo, also thanked members of the commission as well as all stakeholders, including the media for their contribution to the elections.