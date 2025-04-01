Zulu royal family responds to leaked audio of King Misuzulu's family dispute

The Zulu royal family has broken its silence on the circulating voice recording where King Misuzulu kaZwelithini was involved in a verbal altercation with one of his sisters. Although it was unclear when the incident took place, the recording started circulating on Friday, with no immediate reaction from the royal family or the king himself.

In the short statement released by the royal family on Monday, it said it acknowledges the audio recording, however, cautions the public that the matter is a private family issue and will be addressed internally by the royal elders. The royal family said it was evident that the recording was made without consent and is now being used as part of a broader campaign to damage the King’s reputation ahead of an upcoming court case. “We urge the public to approach such material with caution, as it lacks full context and is intended to mislead. The Royal Family remains committed to unity and resolving internal matters with dignity. Once all the facts have been gathered, the appropriate steps will be taken. We request privacy and respect during this time,” read the statement.