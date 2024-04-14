Zuma apologises to EC MK supporters for no-show

Zuma was supposed to attend an MKP rally at the NU 2 Stadium in Motherwell. in the Eastern Cape In a video that has been shared on social media, a handful of supporters are seen leaving the stadium as no MK Party leaders appear to be on site.

However, taking to social media to address the situation, Zuma cited an emergency situation ‒ the death of a comrade ‒ as having been beyond his control and the reason for the no-show.

“I would like to take this opportunity apologise to you, comrades, for not making it to the proposed rally in the Eastern Cape so we could have an opportunity to talk about our organisation the MK Party. I was unable to come to you because I ran into a problem that was beyond my control as one of my comrades died. This comrade was very close to me and he was an MK Party member. He was very trusted man among my comrades. It would not have been possible for me to miss his funeral as he was close and dear to me,” Zuma said in a video statement posted on the party’s official X account.