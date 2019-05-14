Elvis Ramosebudi

Pretoria - The Soshanguve man accused of plotting to kill prominent politicians and businessmen associated with state capture and white monopoly capital has been found guilty - but not of the charges the State originally proferred against him. On Tuesday morning at the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court, Magistrate Collin Matshitse found Elvis Ramosebudi guilty of alternative charges in the State's case saying the main charges have not been beyond reasonable doubt.

Matshitse ruled that Ramosebudi was guilty of two counts of attempt to commit conspiracy to murder.

The State's primary charges against the 35-year-old Soshanguve, north of Pretoria, resident, were conspiracy to murder and incitement to commit murder.

Its alternative charges were that Ramosebudi attempted to incite people to commit murder and that he attempted to commit conspiracy to murder.

Prior to being arrested in 2017, Ramosebudi wrote letters to Ajay Gupta and Nicky Oppenheimer requesting R60 million to fund his assassination plots.

He purported to be from two organisations called the Anti-State Capture Death Squad Alliance and the Anti-White Monopoly Capitalists Regime.

The letter, purportedly from Anti-White Monopoly Capitalists Regime, was addressed to Gupta, seeking funding to kill individuals such as Thuli Madonsela, Mcebisi Jonas and Vytjie Mentor.

Anti-State Capture Death Squad Alliance's letter was addressed to Oppenheimer and sought money to fund the assassinations of people including former president Jacob Zuma and his son Duduzane, David Mahlobo, Dudu Myeni, Brian Molefe and Ace Magashule.

Ramosebudi testified that his letters were hoax and he had no intention to kill the individuals.