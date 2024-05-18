Zuma pledges support for Khoisan people and traditional leaders

Former president Jacob Zuma, who addressed supporters of the newly established uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto, has called for unity between the Khoisan people and traditional leaders. This comes as Zuma addressed more than 30 000 MKP supporters gathered at Orlando Stadium for the party’s election manifesto rally, which was attended by various traditional leaders and representatives of the Khoisan people.

Zuma said the formation of the original MK Party was meant to liberate all progressive forces in anticipation of liberating the masses of this country. “We entered Codesa with hope that the government of national unity would lay a foundation and path for our freedom. “The MK Party was formed after Chief Albert Luthuli told all the progressive forces of liberation during a meeting that, as black people, we need to establish our own tool to liberate ourselves.

“That is how the uMkhonto weSizwe was formed as the one and only tool to fight for our total liberation, much like a spear that was kept by our forefathers, which protects you when your home is being attacked,” he said. Zuma said the MKP is prepared to work with traditional leaders, including the leaders of the Khoisan people. “We have had numerous meetings with the Khoisan leaders. We have agreed that we will work together in these elections to ensure we defeat our common enemy.

“This is history in the making for us to unite and resolve some of the issues that have been forgotten because those who are ruling the country have lost their way and have distanced themselves from the people of this country. We are going to fix a lot of things that are wrong,” he said. When it comes to traditional leaders, Zuma said the authority of traditional leaders has been weakened by the ANC government, which continues to sideline them while ensuring the legitimacy of political authority. “What the settlers did when they came to South Africa was to weaken the authority of traditional leaders, who are the original people of this country. Right now, traditional leaders only exist by name. Their power and authority were taken away from them. Even councillors have more power than them.