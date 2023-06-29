Johannesburg - The daughter of former president Jacob Zuma, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, has been advocating for the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, to come to South Africa amid vast criticism. Putin was expected to come to South Africa to attend the BRICS Summit, which will bring together heads of state of various nations.

But Putin’s visit has sparked some controversy, with some countries expressing concerns that his presence in South Africa could tarnish the country’s image. South Africa has been doing some political juggling with regards to the Russia-Ukraine issue. But Zuma-Sambudla said there were no two ways about it, calling for Putin to come to South Africa freely. “President Putin must come to SA and save us from those CIA agents in Richards Bay!,” Zuma-Sambudla tweeted.

Not only has Zuma-Sambudla called for Putin to come to South Africa, but she has also stated that she stands with Russia. Zuma-Sambudla has become a well-known activist in her own right and has become known for her political commentary on social media. South Africa had taken a neutral position in the war between Russia and Ukraine. But this stance had left the West feeling unsettled about the stance Pretoria had taken.

Russia has been a long-standing ally of South Africa, with some links dating back to the Struggle against apartheid. Meanwhile, the National Freedom Party condemned the recent suggestions of imposing sanctions against South Africa due to the decision not to arrest Putin upon his arrival in the country. “We firmly believe that such calls undermine the principles of sovereignty and stability, which are crucial for our nation’s economy and progress,” the party said.

According to the NFP, it was essential to address the duplicity of the International Criminal Court in this matter. “While the ICC claims to promote justice and accountability, its actions often seem to be biased and influenced by external agendas,” the party said. BRICS represents a new paradigm of global co-operation where emerging economies work together based on mutual respect, equality and shared interests.