Nigeria has beat out the competition to win the rights to host the All Africa Music Awards (Afrima).

This was announced at the weekend after Morocco, South Africa and Ghana had also shown interest in hosting the major event.

In order for a country to host the awards, the organisers of the event first consider immigration and visa application management, airport and transport logistics, venues and hospitality facilities, as well as security for guests and officials.

Nigeria, which hosted the awards for the past three years, has now won the rights to host the awards for another three years.

The Afrimas are known as the ultimate recognition of African music in the world. Its main aim is to recognise, promote and preserve the rich musical culture of Africa.

Commissioner of social affairs at the AU Commission Amira Elfadil said the initiative was an important event and movement of Africa’s music.

“Based on this (Nigeria hosting the last three editions) and other factors, such as the willingness to create value and deepen the brand equity, not only for Nigerians but also for Africans, the AU returned the hosting right of Afrima to Nigeria.”

The 2017 edition of Afrima will take place from November 10-12.

The three-day programme will include activities such as the Africa music business roundtable, the music village and the main awards ceremony.

The roundtable will see music brands, producers and other industry representatives discuss how to expand the music industry through networks and infrastructure.

The music village will be an open music festival of live performances from the nominated stars.

To vote for your favourite artist, visit the Afrima website.