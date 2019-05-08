The Carletonville teacher who was captured on video allegedly assaulting children at a nursery school was granted an extension on her bail in the Oberholzer Magistrate’s Court yesterday, Parents of the children and community members picketed outside the court, angry that the court had freed her. Nokuthula MBATHA African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - Five more mothers have come forward to tell how their children were allegedly physically abused at the Ninnies Neuron's Crèche on the West Rand. The abuse at the illegal Carletonville facility was revealed when videos went viral on social media allegedly showing one of the caregivers assaulting three toddlers.

The suspect, Nellie Senwametsi, 40, appeared briefly in the Oberholzer Magistrate’s Court yesterday and left the packed courtroom and organisations who came to support parents fuming when her bail was extended.

To make matters worse, parents went to the police station on Friday but were turned away.

“They actually told us that if we wanted to open a case, it should be a supporting statement to Janine’s (Edwards - school principal). We want to open a case against her.

"She knew what was happening all along and that the videos were going to go viral, so she wanted to look innocent by laying a charge against Nellie,” said a parent.

She said her three-year-old still had nightmares and had become a bully who couldn’t “play nicely” with other children.

Miranda Jordan, founding director Women and Men against Child Abuse, said the owner should be held accountable.

"The organisation feels that Edwards is currently embedded on the wrong side of this court case; these crimes happened on her watch, ostensibly with her knowledge and in an unregistered facility she owned.”

Police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said: “At this stage these are allegations about the parent not being assisted by the SAPS.

"I would need time to verify this and I am currently working on the elections,” she said.

The court was packed, with some people having to sit on the floor.

When the matter was postponed for further investigations, murmurs of dissatisfaction could be heard.

Senwametsi was neatly dressed in a denim jacket, jeans and large gold hoop earrings.

“What investigation? What investigation?” shouted one parent.

After proceedings, protesters waited outside the court for Senwametsi.

One protester said they would not leave until Senwamadi leaves, or better still, she should be in a cell to ensure her “safety”.

The case was postponed to the end of the month.

The Star