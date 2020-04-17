NPOs ensure that 20000 poor families don't go hungry during lockdown

Johannesburg - The Unlimited Child organisation, in partnership with Rise Against Hunger and Zero2Five Trust, supplied about 20000 underprivileged families from four provinces with food packs.

The chief executive of the NPO, Candice Potgieter, said although Unlimited Child focused on early- childhood development (ECD) for children, they felt that it was important that youngsters do not go hungry during the lockdown because of not having access to ECD centres.

“We have a large network of ECD centres and we were able to go out and use our field monitors, so instead of them going and doing learning programmes, they went out in their vehicles and distributed food.”

Potgieter said through the NGO’s network of ECD centres, messages were sent to parents and guardians with times for them to come and collect the food parcels as well as paper-based learning programmes for education to continue at home.

“Through our partnerships with Rise Against Hunger and Zero2Five Trust, we managed to make sure that just over 20000 families received food that would last a month, impacting almost 71000 people,” she said.