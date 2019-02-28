South Africa's Favourite Stars

The Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards nominations reveal was fittingly held at the kiddies Ster Kinekor in the Sandton City shopping mall earlier this week. Hosted by Sureshnie Rider, the radio jock spoke about the eventful awards celebration.

Last year, it was hosted by wrestling and movie star John Cena and filled with a lot of “slime and goodness”.

The awards, unlike any other, are all about fun dance battles, OMG moments, cool pranks, messy slime and many costume changes.

“The best thing about this event is that it is for the kids, by the kids,” said Rider.

Wimpy has come on board this year to sponsor the event and send a lucky family to the main event later this month.

Rider announced the Favourite South African Star category which includes nominees cricketer Kagiso Rabada, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, entertainer and Idols SA judge Somizi Mhlongo, rapper AKA and actress Nomzamo Mbatha.

Speaking at the event, Mbatha said the validation that she was doing good work meant more because it was from the children.

“It’s always good validation to know when your work is recognised and that young people are watching and listening to you. “I mean how cool is this event. I hosted the Durban festival a few years ago and it was so much fun.”

AKA, who came with his daughter Kairo, said the nomination was worthwhile.

“Young people are the be-all of what we do and being recognised by them means I will have even more success as the years go by.”

South Africans who have previously been represented at the awards include Trevor Noah, Anele Mdoda and Bonang Matheba. Mbatha said it was important to just always be yourself.

“You have to be the best version of yourself and stay true to who you are. I am, and I am honest about not being perfect.”

AKA added his own message to the children.

“When it comes to social media there is so much pressure. No one posts their shortcomings. Don’t try too hard and don’t be in a rush to grow up. Enjoy the time you have to explore and enjoy and find a passion.”

South Africans can vote for their favourites online ahead of the main event in the US on the Nickelodeon Channel on March 24.



