Are private foundations ethical?

IN theory there appears to be nothing wrong with setting up of private foundations by powerful public figures, especially politicians. This is because, ostensibly, the funds they solicit for the work of their foundations is philanthropic and assist those who are vulnerable.

But there is something very disturbing about the operations of these foundations. This is especially so if they are founded by active politicians in powerful positions such as, for example, an incumbent president. Most critically, why should such private foundations solicit money from entities that are publicly funded, for example SOEs?