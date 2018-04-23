Johannesburg Prison, also known as Sun City, where 16 awaiting-trial prisoners escaped. File picture: Antoine de Ras/Independent Media

Johannesburg - I’ve received a few calls and messages from people regarding a story I’d written recently about how 16 remand detainees had broken out of the Johannesburg Prison (aka Sun City).

Having spoken to two inmates who told of how the men broke out of prison, I was asked: “How did you manage to talk to them?”

“I called their cellphones,” I responded.

Also read: How 16 prisoners escaped from Sun City

Many will be shocked at this, but I’ve had communication with inmates from a number of prisons across the country for years, through smartphones.

I know the perfect time to call them. They are unreachable from the time they wake up until late in the afternoon, because they are not in their cells and prison warders are watching them like hawks.

After lock-up in the afternoon, however, they can take calls and respond to messages sent via social media networks.

They should not have cellphones, but they do, as they bribe corrupt prison warders to allow this.

An official from the department was quick to say that he did not believe that I’d spoken to the inmates.

I think he was trying to convince himself, because of the embarrassment suffered by Correctional Services through the exposure of such corruption.

Cellphones played an important role in the jailbreak.

Now we have alleged murderers and rapists roaming our streets again.

* Sibongile Mashaba is a reporter for The Star.