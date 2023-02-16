DA failure in local government is not a failure of coalitions

The story goes that the hunters put an apple in a glass jar with a narrow opening and leave the jar deep into the jungle under a tree. In the evening, the monkeys come out of the trees, triggered by the alluring fragrance of the apple. They find the jar by following their noses. As soon as a monkey sees the apple in the jar, it doesn’t hesitate, puts a hand in, and grabs the apple.

But when it tries to pull the hand out, it gets stuck in the neck of the jar because holding the apple makes the hand too big for the neck. The monkey is caught in an agonising dilemma: letting go of the apple and having its hand back, or trying over and over to pull the hand and the apple out of the jar. The desire for the apple wins. In the morning, when the hunters return, they find the jar with the monkey next to it on the ground, exhausted. Its hand is still stuck in the jar. Too exhausted to fight the hunters, too tired to flee. “An easy prey,” Torben Rick said.

The sheer incompetence in governance injected by the insatiable greed of DA in coalitions has led to their sterling job in single-handedly collapsing all Gauteng metros financially and the appalling dismal failure in delivering basic services to our people. They are like a monkey’s hand stuck in a jar, and minority coalitions with the ANC, EFF, and PA are eating them for supper as we jointly clean up their mess in the City of Joburg and other metros to follow.

Their irreparable superior attitude of selfish greed for power and position has seen them holding on to power at all costs; even in the City of Joburg where the DA and Action SA is now governing with ANC coalition. Contrary to what they say in the media, the DA and Action SA has been governing with ANC coalition and continue to do so. Both the DA and Action SA have chairpersons running key committees such as public safety and infrastructure, environmental and service delivery (which looks after energy and water and all key services in the city). They are quick to point fingers but have failed in their governance and oversight.