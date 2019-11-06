Dear Siya Kolisi, thanks for making me believe in the Springboks again









South African Springbok rugby captain Siya Kolisi with the Web Ellis trophy, arrives back on home soil at the O.R. Tambo Airport in Johannesburg. South Africa beat England in the Rugby World Cup final Saturday 32-12. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Dea Siya Kolisi I don’t know how else to say this, except to say: thank you. You have made a believer out of me, again. It’s been over 20 years now since I screamed or shouted for a Springbok victory. I was at the 1995 Rugby World Cup final. A boy in standard 8 with his dad, behind the poles where Joel Stransky kicked the winning drop goal, and I screamed and celebrated for days like everyone. The country was filled with hope, with optimism, with a feeling that everything was going to be okay. Francois Pienaar hugging Madiba, the world watching, we were destined to be great, nothing could stop us. Hope streamed through every ­corner of this country. Surely this was the start of something great.

But alas, it faded, for me and the people close to me; I could sense it, you could feel it. The hope, the inspiration and optimism faded since that feeling back then at Ellis Park that day.

For the sake of brevity, what followed was years of change and hardship as a country.

Presidents came and went, a downturn in the economy, low optimism, all coupled with poor sports results. Don’t kid yourself, this country’s sports results have a massive impact on people. I found myself resenting the country I was born in. Resenting local rugby, resenting local sport, resenting the government.

Dean Grove

I found myself supporting and shouting for the All Blacks for a good few years. A crime, I know.

Their approach and their professionalism were something I needed in a team, which ours just didn’t give. Did I sell my country out? Maybe, but I felt like it had sold me out, so fair was fair.

But now, I’m a father of two toddlers. My children have never seen a World Cup, and don’t know what a Springbok is, or what it means to be one.

Of course, we dressed them in green and gold on Friday and Saturday.

Born in this country, born into this democracy, young, innocent, and full of hope and promise. The future I saw standing in front of me filled with promise. Hope that you and your team have reinstated back into me, back into the people of this country.

So why now, why not in 2007? Am I jumping back on the winning bandwagon now that you are world champions?

No is my answer, I didn’t in 2007. That team was different. For me, that was about them. I’d be sending you this letter even if you had lost the final on Saturday.

Simply put, you, Rassie Erasmus, your team, all of you didn’t play or win this World Cup for you; you did it for us, and that, above all else, is what makes this World Cup win different from 2007, and on a par with 1995.

You all have made me a believer again, and I have the utmost respect for each and every one of you and your team. I found myself shouting at the TV, screaming when we scored a try.

You made me feel proud again, feel “gees” again, and feel hope again for this great country!

Please don’t lose this momentum, you are a pillar of inspiration, you can and have made a difference to us. Stronger together has never rung truer than it does right now in South Africa.

Like I said, thank you, I am a believer, again!