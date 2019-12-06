This was KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu reacting after a 24-year-old pupil was sentenced to 17 years in jail for assaulting his teacher, dragging her out of her car and trying to run her over. The pupil was found guilty of assault with grievous bodily harm, car hijacking and attempted murder.
As much as schools are not places for violence or crime of any kind, they are also not the place for 24-year-olds, whatever the reasons for the delay in completing their schooling.
While we have every sympathy for those trying to get an education as a means of improving their circumstances, there comes a point when normal, mainstream schools cease to be the institutions to pass matric.
In matric, a 24-year-old is six to seven years older than his or her peers and could be as old as, or older than, a newly-qualified teacher. The age gap would be greater if they were in a lower grade.