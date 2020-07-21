EDITORIAL: Covid-19 funds need to be protected from looters

As South Africa joins the so-called “Group of Death” with new Covid-19 cases breaching the 350 000 mark and following in the shadows of the US, Brazil, India and Russia, the focus is on the spread of the virus and the effects of lockdown on the economy. Little attention is being given to how the billions in Covid-19 relief funds are being used and who is benefiting. These are public funds, so the people have the right to know how their money is being used. Secrecy, real or perceived, will create suspicion that a new breed of looters has gathered under the new dawn of President Cyril Ramaphosa and are diverting the funds to their pockets. The fears over the alleged looting of the fund are reasonable. We come from a dark place where even Nelson Mandela’s funeral funds were stolen. There is a history of politicians and other politically-connected individuals and their families stealing money meant to build schools, roads and other infrastructure.

Thieves will not go to sleep because we are under lockdown - this is their time to eat. We must be alert, ask questions and demand answers.

The media and civic rights groups must follow the money, or we will wake up after Covid-19 and stare into one of the biggest thefts in the history of our democracy.

While the virus has disrupted our lives, killed thousands and destroyed jobs and livelihoods, it has also provided a silver lining for the crooked to get rich quickly.

Reports have emerged of how some funds were stolen in the Eastern Cape, the same province - one of the hardest-hit by the virus - where a scooter-ambulance scandal involving millions of rand in public funds refuses to go away, despite official denials.

This week, it emerged that eThekwini had splurged R8 million on virtual concerts. Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda suspended the project while questions swirled on how the money was used.

We believe the examples are just the tip of the iceberg and that across the country Covid-19 funds are not safe from those hoping to lay their dirty hands on the billions made available to fight the virus.

We call on the government to make public the list of all companies and individuals who have benefited from the fund. We must scrutinise the list and get answers on how the contracts were awarded and check if those who got the money delivered the work.

If there is nothing untoward, then this must not become a problem.