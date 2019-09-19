The Constitutional Court confirmed that spanking children was unconstitutional. Picture: Cape Times

“Spare the rod and spoil the child” goes the refrain. But is that the only way to discipline a child?

The Constitutional Court does not think so, and yesterday said in a unanimous decision that parents may not spank their children.

The court ruled that the common law defence of reasonable and moderate parental chastisement of children will no longer apply. This means that parents can be prosecuted for assault if convicted.

In other words, spank your child and risk earning a criminal record for abuse, or having your children removed from your care.

Advocates of spanking point to the high levels of ill-discipline witnessed at schools, general anti-social behaviour and crime, which they attribute to a lack of discipline being instilled at home. They say that the failure to instil discipline at home and in schools - where corporal punishment is also banned - contributes to the lack of respect for authority.

However, those opposed to spanking correctly point out that violence against children is a major problem in the country, and that violence breeds violence. Many tragedies indicate that a child taught that violence is a justifiable means to an end can grow into a brutal, aggressive bully, or worse.

However, with the ruling in place, the question is how it will be policed.

This is unlike banning smoking, which is policed by society.

How willing will our stretched police be to respond to a complaint of a child being spanked, to charge such a parent and follow through to prosecution?

How prepared is the State to care for children removed from their parents’ custody?

State-run child protection centres are already few and overflowing. With limited social welfare resources, the State is heavily reliant on NGOs, which are themselves stretched.

Nevertheless, the highest court in the land has ruled and parents must obey.

Child rights activists say there are alternatives to spanking.

They first advocate explaining to the child the wrongfulness of their actions and its consequences.

Parents can use “time outs”, assign chores and take away privileges. In the modern context, this could mean taking away a phone or tablet or unsubscribing them from wi-fi.