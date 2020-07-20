EDITORIAL: It's time to listen to black players' experiences and ­understand their challenges

Saturday's 3-Team Cricket match was fun. The format may not appeal to everyone, but the novelty factor was cute. Watching AB de Villiers swatting balls through the covers and over midwicket was enjoyable, as was Glenton Stuurman making an impression with the ball on what was arguably the ­biggest stage he’d played on in his career. Much good came of Saturday’s match, not least of which was the R500000 raised for three charities involved in providing food for the poor. However, the most powerful image on the day was provided by all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo. His right hand clenched in a fist and arm raised, he pulled back his playing shirt to reveal a black T-shirt with “Black Lives Matter” printed in large white letters. It had been a very difficult week for Cricket South Africa and the sport’s players, who were forced to confront a social issue in a way they hadn’t had to post isolation.

The Rainbow Nation, “Protea Fire” theme of the past 20 years was shown to be a façade.

Black players have felt mistreated by teammates, selectors and coaches, while administrators have talked policy and strategy, none of which touched the very human elements at play in the sport.

That image of Phehlukwayo was a powerful one; the fact that players and officials knelt before the first ball was bowled was a gracious display. However, it must only be a start.

Cricket South Africa needs to tend to the gaping wound that has been ripped open since a group of white former Proteas senselessly attacked a young black player simply because he voiced his thoughts on how he felt the current group of Proteas could take a stand on the “Black Lives Matter” movement.

In 20 years’ time, no one wants to hear that Phehlukwayo, Lutho Sipamla or Lungi Ngidi experienced the same levels of discomfort in dressing rooms or on tours that so many black players have endured in the past 20 years.

Now is the time to listen and be considerate of the experiences of black players in this country, to better ­understand their challenges.

Cricket SA, it’s administrators and players, must confront this issue in a deep, meaningful and respectful manner.