Editorial: Manana and Ndabeni-Abrahams don't know what it means to be a leader

And President Cyril Ramaphosa’s suspending her for a paltry two months – with one month’s pay deducted – hardly sends out the message required in the circumstances: that nobody is above the strict regulations under which the rest of the nation labours.

That the two would not only break the rules, but then also have the temerity to boast about it on social media, shows their complete lack of appreciation of what it means to lead. The arrogance on display in the picture of Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams having a meal with the family of former higher education and training deputy minister Mduduzi Manana, is superseded only by the sheer ignorance of what the pair’s actions could mean for general adherence to the lockdown regulations.





True leaders lead by example. But Manana and Ndabeni-Abrahams are apparently of the “Do as I say, not as I do” school of thought.





Manana’s subsequent attempt at a cover-up, that Ndabeni-Abrahams had gone to his house to fetch equipment for students, predictably went down as well as the picture had.





To nobody’s surprise, this is not either’s first display of crass arrogance. Manana earned notoriety after pleading guilty to charges of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm after beating three women, and Ndabeni-Abrahams for her gaffe in taking her husband – at taxpayers’ expense – abroad on an anniversary trip that was apparently not an anniversary trip.





As ordered, Ndabeni-Abrahams tendered an apology to the nation. But obviously read off a teleprompter, it does not come across as sincere.





Ramaphosa has indicated that the matter does not end with her suspension, saying that “the law should take its course”.





And it must, against both her and Manana. Neither has the decency to resign from their posts, as errant officials in Scotland and New Zealand have, and in the absence of more stern action from Ramaphosa, we look to the courts for justice.





The same justice system which will pronounce on Mitchells Plain resident Ebrahim Hartley, who was arrested walking to a spaza shop to buy electricity, with all required documentation on him, must also decide on Ndabeni-Abrahams and Manana. In the current circumstances, we cannot allow a situation to persist which implies that the rules work differently for those in power.