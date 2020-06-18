Editorial: VBS case is a chance for NPA and Hawks to rebuild their reputations

The arrests of eight people on Wednesday in connection with the VBS bank heist is a welcome though long-delayed development. It is hoped that this is just the beginning of the process of bringing to book all those involved in fleecing the bank of more than R2billion in deposits made by municipalities, stokvels, individuals and businesses. The National Director of Public Prosecutions, Shamila Batohi, called for patience as the agency works with the Hawks to solve the various cases related to the bank’s liquidation, but the country is running out of patience waiting for those who seemingly plunder its resources at will to be brought to justice. Yesterday’s arrests came nearly two years - 20 months to be exact - after advocate Terry Motau released his now infamous “The Great Bank Heist” report in October 2018. Given that the scale of the investigation required is immense - officials at 20 municipalities colluded with VBS officials to deposit money into the bank, which would promptly be directed to their nefarious ends - it is still necessary that the NPA and investigators move with speed to bring the matter to conclusion.

The VBS matter is the perfect vehicle for the NPA and Hawks to show that they mean business when it comes to going after those who plunder the public purse.

Motau’s report - the contents of which are not admissible as evidence - provides a mountain of leads to follow, and identifies many of those implicated.

It is required of the NPA and Hawks that they dedicate the necessary resources to expedite the investigation and prosecution and build on the foundation laid by Motau.

The reputations of both agencies have taken a beating in the public eye for their seeming inability to act in the face of reports of rampant corruption around the country.

If the two cannot bring the VBS saga to a satisfactory conclusion expeditiously, what hope is there for other outstanding matters?

Will those behind the heists of Eskom, Transnet, SAA and several other state entities - all brought to their knees with the connivance of those appointed to act in the public interest - ever be brought to justice?

Now is the time for the NPA and Hawks to show their mettle and mend their damaged reputations.