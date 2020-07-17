EDITORIAL: We need serious measures to turn economy around before things get worse

Saturday July 18 marks 102 years since late former president Nelson Mandela was born. However, this year’s events to mark Mandela Day will be marred by the tragic death of his daughter, Zindzi. Mandela will be celebrated a day after Zindzi’s funeral in Fourways, north of Johannesburg. This will be a sad end to the chapter of one of the last remaining children of Mandela and his late former wife, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela. Both Mandela and Mama Winnie were forces in the political arena and celebrated globally for their contribution to the Struggle for freedom. Their children were also involved in the fight against apartheid. The celebration of Mandela Day tomorrow should include a reflection by South Africans on what the late statesman stood and fought for, and what this means for the current generation of leaders.

The country is in the throes of an economic crisis, and it needs a Mandela moment to get back on its feet.

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa has been talking about the Economic Codesa for many years now. But what South Africa needs as it remembers its icon is how to fix all the socio-economic challenges confronting the nation.

Our economy is in recession, the debt has spiralled out of control, and the deficit is threatening to explode.

We need serious measures to turn the economy around before things get even worse. Urgent measures are required to intervene in the economy and rein in the unemployment rate. But the government does not create jobs. It creates an environment for jobs. Most jobs are created by SMEs, and this is a sector that has been severely affected by Covid-19.

Many small businesses have been forced to shut down because of loss of revenue after the lockdown.

There are no hard and fast rules in business, but the state needs to help as many small businesses as possible because of the number of people employed by the sector.

It is one intervention that will help cushion the economy and prevent further job losses.

If we want Mandela to be remembered for who and what he was, we must do the right things, including ending unemployment, poverty and hunger. This is the time to do it by helping small businesses to get out of the crisis.