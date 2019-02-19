File photo: INLSA

In an ideal world, emergency services workers are a treasure. These men and women have made an oath to serve their community with distinction. Often, they work ungodly hours, when most people are asleep. Although their work involves trauma, unending stress and danger, they pull out all the stops to save lives and property.

Last year, three firefighters paid dearly with their precious lives when they rescued government workers who were trapped inside a burning Bank of Lisbon building in the Joburg CBD.

Selflessness, commitment and bravery motivated their heroic acts. May their souls rest in peace!

Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba honoured the trio, but not everyone values emergency workers' sacrifices.

A case in point are paramedics. Sadly, some people see them as nonentities and treat them like dirt.

On January 27, an ambulance crew from Bethlehem, Free State, came under a senseless attack from residents.

Pule Makgale

Mpho Mphoheng, president of the SA Emergency Personnel Union, representing about 7 000 paramedics, says the incident occurred when a patient became angry at the crew for allegedly taking too long to arrive at the scene.

The patient started to attack one of the crew members and was soon joined by the community in the lynching.

Mphoheng says the slow response was due to a shortage of resources in the emergency control room in Bloemfontein and that the union's members shouldn't be blamed.

He attributes the community's outrage to misleading information given by provincial bigwigs, with residents promised unrealistic response times.

An attempt by the paramedics to open a case of assault at Paul Roux police station failed as police allegedly refused to help the crew, he says.

In other provinces, emergency workers are not safe either. Motives for the attacks are largely criminal.

On January 23, ambulance crew members from the Lindsay Road base in Port Elizabeth were ambushed and robbed at gunpoint by two men when they responded to a house call in Soweto on Sea. Money, cellphones and a wedding ring were stolen.

Two days later, an ambulance crew from the Durban EMS station, operating in Illovo, had their belongings, including money and cellphones, seized after they fell prey to a fake call.

Last month, an ambulance was hijacked at a petrol station in Lenasia. It was later recovered, damaged, at Nancefield hostel in Soweto.

According to reports, 30 emergency workers have lodged complaints of being attacked in various provinces in the past few months.

In the UK, too, paramedics often face violence. In Australia, some paramedics have resorted to writing slogans on their ambulances, such as: “It’s NOT OK to attack PARAMEDICS”, to try to stem the tide of violence.

Back home, the law must crack down on criminals terrorising our heroes. If it’s reprehensible to attack cops, so too should it be anathema to get violent with paramedics. Criminals should face long jail sentences.

Why is there no protection for paramedics, despite their having colleagues (the metro police) who have the means and might to fight crime?

On the technical side, it would assist greatly to install panic buttons in ambulances that can be used to alert cops during attacks. And what about equipping ambulances with cameras? Or arming the crew with spray guns?

There must be a solution begging to be found and applied. All that's needed is for the authorities and the community to don their thinking caps in order to nip this scourge in the bud.

Imagine what would happen to all of us if emergency workers halted their duties in protest or out of fear. Unchecked, the crimes could make the paramedic profession less appealing.

Please let’s give our heroes some space and respect to serve us!