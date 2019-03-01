File Picture.

“Oh MY gosh, your hair is standing!” yelled a European man at a journalism programme we were both in, eyes popping out of their sockets and his mouth wide open. I was probably more shocked than him. Shocked that in 2011, a grown man like him had never in all his years of existence seen natural black hair combed out.

I had been wearing my hair in cornrows since the start of our programme, and by day three I had got tired of the hairstyle and decided to comb it out, let it breathe and shine in all its dark, black, kinky glory.

But for this man it was a spectacle! He really couldn’t believe it. But he loved the hair and couldn’t stop admiring it.

I had to explain that indeed it was my hair and that most black people’s hair, if not touched by chemicals, defies the force of gravity.

I had similar experiences in remote parts of Russia while hiking there once.

And last year in the People’s Republic of China, my hair, including the afro wig I wore on bad-hair days, stood out - literally.

I had people asking to take pictures with me, or simply taking selfies but using me as their backdrop.

I wonder why I never got any endorsements, because my hair was so captivating that often people would point and giggle, while others would be brave enough to ask if it was really my own hair.

Omphitlhetse Mooki

On days when I was wearing a wig I simply smiled and walked away - why would I give away the secret?

Thing is, black natural hair is magical. Yes, it is a hassle to maintain, hence wigs and doeks come in handy on bad-hair days, but what should never happen is for one to be compelled to hide or get rid of their natural hair because there are people on this planet who find it “unprofessional” or an eyesore.

I was thus left in a state of ambivalence this week when New York City codified into law guidelines which made it unlawful to discriminate against others on the basis of their hairstyles.

In another era it would have been exciting to hear that black people’s rights to keep their hair whichever way they wanted to are protected.

The fact that the New York City Commission on Human Rights would, in 2019, see a need to provide guidelines indicating that hairstyle and texture - natural hair, treated or untreated hairstyles such as locs, cornrows, twists, braids, Bantu knots and afros - are part and parcel of racial expression is troubling.

I find it absurd that in 2019, with the many issues we are faced with, a law has to be passed to allow black people to keep their hair in its natural form.

We are not talking here about the afro wig I mentioned above, and we are not talking here about the weaves that people buy from hair traders.

This is hair as it grows from our scalps, hair that is not treated with any chemicals. This is as dumbfounding as a question I once got asked: Why do you grow natural hair? How ridiculous is that really?

But I guess the new law will bring some comfort to those who have been excluded from jobs or discriminated against at school because their hair was an eyesore to some.

It is a law that empowers them to challenge discriminatory tendencies by potential employers in court. And we can only hope that those who are challenged will come to realise that such racism has no place in the world we now live in.