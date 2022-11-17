Erdogan’s anti-Assad policies serve autonomous Kurdish rule in Syria

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi hosted his Russian and Turkish counterparts on Tuesday in Tehran for the 7th Trilateral Astana Summit Meeting to discuss the latest developments in Syria. This week’s summit received more attention than previous gatherings as this was Russian President Vladimir Putin’s second foreign trip beyond the former Soviet Union since having launched the Ukraine invasion in February.

Putin’s visit came just days after US President Joe Biden’s four-day trip to Israel and Saudi Arabia, which are Iran’s regional foes. Putin took the opportunity to discuss Tehran’s drone sales to Russia with Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. He also discussed Ukraine’s grain exports through the Black Sea with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan who made his long-awaited official visit to Tehran, meeting Putin there.

The three states continue to organise Astana talks for peace in Syria but the irony is that the Syrian conflict remains a direct cause of disagreements between these three states, with all three having direct military involvements in Syria. Turkey targets Syrian President Bashar al-Assad while Moscow and Tehran back the Syrian president. Both the Moscow as well as Tehran governments oppose Erdogan’s new military operation into Syria to target Kurdish armed groups and to create a 30km security zone along the Syrian-Turkish border.

Erdogan’s main agenda during the Tehran meeting was to convince Raisi and Putin of Turkey’s military operation against Kurds in Syria. Support from the US as well as the support of major European states for Kurdish groups in Syria frustrates Erdogan as Turkey sees the People’s Protection Units (YPG) and the Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) as offshoots of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK). The PKK is a Kurdish armed group that has fought against the Turkish state since 1983 to form an autonomous or independent Kurdish state in Turkey’s Kurdish majority southeastern region. The group is listed as a terrorist organisation by the US and EU.