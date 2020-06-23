Every cent of Covid-19 relief money must be accounted for

Johannesburg - On Wednesday Finance Minister Tito Mboweni walks the tightrope once again as he presents a supplementary budget and must show what the ­government intends to do to up the fight against Covid-19. The odds are against Mboweni, with the country’s finances largely depleted and the virus wreaking havoc. Money is too tight to mention. The country is in recession, dozens of companies are either closing down or cutting salaries to stay afloat. These measures are biting on all levels, with lives being wrecked. The situation is unprecedented and indications are that it will get worse before we come out of this pandemic. We have passed the 100 000 mark in Covid-19 infections and the death toll continues to rise sharply, a clear indication that things are going to get bad - really bad. With more economic sectors such as sit-in restaurants, casinos, cinemas, hair and beauty salons reopening, it’s going to be tough to enforce regulations and we are going to witness a sharp increase in infections.

Consider that many people already ignore social distancing and other regulations. The lawlessness will be the biggest contributor to the infections.

And while the government of President Cyril Ramaphosa has done its best to steer the ship through these troubled waters, balancing between the people’s lives and livelihoods, more needs to be done by us as individuals to fight the pandemic and save our economy from total collapse.

Part of our duty as citizens is to monitor how money meant for the poor and vulnerable is being channelled and used. We must also follow the money and make sure it doesn’t end up in the pockets of crooks.

When Mboweni presents his plans tomorrow, he will also be mindful of theft of funds intended for Covid-19 relief by unscrupulous elements in our society who see a gap to get rich quickly, siphoning money from public coffers.

Corruption will worsen as more money is made available to fight the virus, with those in whose DNA stealing public funds is normal business, using every trick in the tender book to lay their dirty hands on it.

Mboweni must take the opportunity to remind these criminals that the law will find them and deal harshly with them. As we fight this virus together, we must remain vigilant and keep our eyes on the money.

Every cent must be accounted for.

The Star