Sunday, March 19, 2023

Harry is always going on about his ‘incredibly painful childhood’ yet he lives a privileged life

A pedestrian holding an umbrella walks past Waterstones' flagship Piccadilly bookshop advertising the release of "Spare" by Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, in London, on January 10, 2023. - After months of anticipation and a sustained publicity blitz, Prince Harry's autobiography "Spare" finally went on sale in his native UK, threatening more embarrassment for the royal family. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP)

Published 1h ago

Harry’s book Spare has not had the desired result he and his wife were wishing for. Instead of evoking sympathy, it has turned the British and American public against them. In a Newsweek approval rating, Harry has dropped to -10 (dropping 48 points) and Meghan -17 (dropping 40 points).

This has been exacerbated by the animated cartoon series South Park in which they were clearly lampooned and mocked. In his latest, self-pitying interview with Dr Gabor Mate, a physician, Harry claims that using psychedelic drugs and cannabis helped him deal with his mental health problems.

He stated: “Hey, it really helped me.”

These drugs actually lead to psychotic disorders such as schizophrenia, anxiety, depression and other severe mental illnesses. He is therefore advocating illegal drug use for other people, especially youngsters, to solve their problems. This is irresponsible from a man 38 years old, with two minor children.

A poor example indeed. He is always going on about his “incredibly painful childhood” yet he lives a very privileged life.

He earns his living by trashing his family and then expects an apology from them. Shocking! Nevertheless, he has received a massive backlash for the above comments and could lose his US visa. Anti-drug campaigners have slammed Harry for his latest rant and “US border agents take a dim view of drug use by non-US citizens”.

Harry is entirely absorbed in himself, is constantly craving attention and desperate to be heard. He is, however, not the world’s biggest victim. Blaming others is characteristic of losers, and Harry is a loser.

* John Whitlock, Germiston.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.

Cape Argus

Do you have something on your mind; or want to comment on the big stories of the day? We would love to hear from you. Please send your letters to [email protected]

All letters to be considered for publication, must contain full names, addresses and contact details (not for publication)

