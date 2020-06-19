Hong Kong internal crisis needs attention

Why is it hard for Britain and the US to garner sufficient global support on the Hong Kong question? Put simply, the Global South, especially African countries, find it difficult to align themselves with the China containment strategy guised in democratic language. First, Hongkongers cannot be denied their democratic right to express their legitimate concerns over issues that affect how they are governed. The challenge for those expressing their democratic right to be heard through demonstrations is mainly on the tactics to be employed to achieve their objectives. The lessons learned from the crisis in Zimbabwe, a country that shares historical similarities with Hong Kong, is the need to resolve internal political challenges with less interference of the colonial power - Britain.

In 1842, China's Qing Dynasty realised the corrosive impact of opium on its people. It instructed its senior official, Lin Zexu, at Canton Harbour (Hong Kong) to blockade the shipping of the drug into the country.

In her book titled The Opium War, Julia Lovell compellingly argued that the British invaded China as a move to “open up a closed, xenophobic empire to the outside world”.

Similarly, the British, represented by Cecil John Rhodes, shredded a non-aggression treaty Queen Victoria signed with King Lobengula in 1888 and lynched the king of the Ndebele people in 1887, and later publicly hanged the spiritual leader of the Shona people, Mbuya Nehanda.

Africa and most of the Global South abide by the one-China policy. There is a political history to Sino-Africa trust that influences South Africa and Africa relations.

The Bandung Conference communiqué of 1955 captures the anti-colonialism and anti-imperialism that Africa and China follow. It is therefore important to note that in a world of rational agents, national identities, interests and conduct are shaped by a confluence of historical, cultural, social, economic and political factors.

These, in turn, influence the inferred interests in the relations that nations establish. The current crisis in Hong Kong is largely perceived to be a colonial and hegemonic hangover.

There have been numerous moves led by the US to contain the rise of China in recent years. On a closer look at the events in Hong Kong and how they play out in US electoral politics, it appears that Hong Kong is increasingly becoming a major point of the emerging "New Cold War" likened to the situation in Berlin after World War II.

As was the case during the Cold War, Africa is poised to lose in the tensions in the South China Sea and, particularly, Hong Kong. Africa and the Global South are driven by the fact that Hong Kong is a special administrative region of the People's Republic of China.

While sympathetic to the legitimate concerns of Hongkongers, it is critical that the internal political crisis in Hong Kong is resolved without the involvement of colonial and imperialist powers. Hong Kong remains an important trading hub for Africa and the world.

* Monyae is the director for the Centre for Africa - China Studies at the University of Johannesburg.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of IOL.