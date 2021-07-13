I have new love and respect for my mother, Zindzi Mandela

July 13, 2021 marks the first anniversary since the death of ambassador, activist, poet and writer Zindziswa Nobutho Mandela. As part of honouring her life, her son, Zwelabo Mandela, remembers what she stood for. The Mandela Legacy Foundation will also host and curate a series of events in celebration of her contribution to the liberation movement, to politics and to literature. Almost a year has passed as I still struggle to fathom our huge loss.

Time has ticked, seasons have blossomed as much as they’ve wilted and our scabs have yet to congeal. Faith has been tested, fate has been questioned, and yet here we are still without a definitive answer as to why her departure was so sudden. My siblings and many other loved ones are now left with her spirit fragmented among ourselves, becoming crutches for pain, gathering as a whole because that’s simply how she made us feel. Zindziswa Nobutho Mandela, born on December 23, 1960, was a South African freedom fighter, diplomat, author, artist and amazing mother. As the daughter of Nelson and Winnie Mandela, one would be right to acknowledge her troubled upbringing under the apartheid regime.

She would often relay stories of the struggle by the fireplace, ironically reigniting the patriotism she had for her country – a patriotism fuelled by how it nurtures its roots, thus ensuring its future security. I understand that even though I was the last from her womb, I was far from the last child she would ever have. She often went above and beyond for those in need, and that was incredibly evident during the time of her passing. Restrictions were put in place due to the pandemic, yet messages of support poured in from all over the globe, reinforcing just how impactful she was. I often reflect on how she had this uncanny ability that allowed her to relate to just about anyone or anything. This ability which I always thought would serve impeccably in the world of espionage, was used to bridge generations, whether it be transporting the elders into a state of nostalgia within packed stadiums, or getting the youth passionate about their country on Twitter, she really straddled both worlds seamlessly.

Here we all are now, equipped with her ideals and a huge void to fill. Her absence as a final act of alchemy has rendered warm homes into pillars of concrete, many conversations longing for loud and welcomed interjections and even more loved ones searching for answers. As mentioned, I am yet to find a definitive answer, though I do find solace in seeing the legacy she has left behind. If the laws of nature are anything to go by, then she has simply moved beyond this state, and that sits well with me. A veil has been lifted and the parental armour has become transparent. I have a newfound love and respect for my mother’s strength and resilience throughout her life’s journey. After slaying many demons and standing firm in her just beliefs, the silver lining presented is in her finally acquiring the ultimate peace she deserved and being able to rest eternally.