I was target of political meddling, says suspended JRA CEO

Tshepo Mahanuke

Local government in South Africa has long been plagued by corruption and political interference, and my recent suspension as the CEO of the Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA), is yet another example of this troubling trend. My background and career journey reflect a man who has overcome numerous challenges and worked hard to achieve success. However, my commitment to ethics and corporate governance has made me a target for corrupt politicians who seek to manipulate government entities for their own gain. My upbringing made me into being a man with values, belief in hard work, and perseverance. My experiences shaped me into a man with a strong ethical compass and a zeal for excellence.

My career is impressive, made mention in recent news, I worked on the Gauteng Technical Manufacturing Initiative (GTMI) as one of the executives, where I brought invaluable skills and enjoyed my role in the business. However, my appointment as JRA CEO would put me in the spotlight and expose me to the harsh realities of local government politics. My appointment was not without controversy. The position was allegedly earmarked for someone else, but that person pulled out at the last minute. I underwent Cogta-prescribed competency assessments. I was found to be competent, and my qualifications were verified and accepted by JRA.

I have never claimed to have a doctorate but holds an honorary doctorate which I indicated in my application, and I clarified that I did not obtain any qualifications from Harvard as I had never submitted any qualifications from that institution. Despite these qualifications and my commitment to ethical leadership, I found myself embroiled in a political storm. It is no secret that local government in South Africa is rife with corruption and political interference. Government officials who refuse to be puppets in these positions and prioritise good governance and ethical practices are often targeted. My suspension from JRA is a clear example of this. Political influences, both internal and external, have played a role in tarnishing my reputation and undermining my ability to deliver on my mandate.

Local government entities like JRA play a crucial role in delivering services to communities, including maintaining roads and infrastructure. However, when these entities are captured by corrupt politicians, service delivery suffers, and communities pay the price. Failing infrastructure, potholed roads, and deteriorating service standards are just some of the consequences of corruption and political interference in local government. The impact on ordinary citizens is dire, and it is time for this trend to be exposed and addressed. Former MMC for transport in the City of Joburg and newly elected leader of ActionSA in Gauteng, Funzi Ngobeni, endorsed my qualifications in a statement a few months back. My skills and qualifications have never been in question until I stood against bullies in politics. My suspension has not been due to any lack of competence, but rather due to political interference and manipulation. By focusing on my qualifications, rather than addressing the real issue of corruption and political interference, politically connected individuals are deflecting attention away from the root cause of the problem.