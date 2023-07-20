Igniting Madiba’s flame – from annual pledge to daily action

By Dada Morero The legacy of Nelson Mandela, our Struggle hero and icon, eternally radiates in our collective memory. A decade after his departure, his indomitable spirit continues to guide our path and journey towards a more equitable world. Every year on July 18, the global community unites to celebrate Mandela Day, dedicating 67 minutes to echo Madiba’s 67 years of tireless service. As members of the African National Congress (ANC), we are entrusted with Mandela’s vision, standing at the intersection of our current challenges – climate change, food security, and solidarity.

As a party born in the struggle and tempered in resistance, the ANC now serves an era where our country wrestles with escalating challenges from climate change, poverty, and the painful sting of inequality. In the middle of these trials, merely earmarking 67 minutes once a year to Madiba’s legacy is not enough. The necessity of this moment transcends a mere 67 minutes of annual dedication to Mandela’s legacy. Instead, we must transform each moment into a building block towards Mandela’s envisioned South Africa. The people’s plea to the government and civil servants, the pillars of our state, is to dedicate every waking moment to the service of our people, embodying Mandela’s enduring spirit. This spirit isn’t confined to a momentary commitment; it should permeate our public service, influencing all facets of our lives and work. Consider our teachers, those entrusted with cultivating young minds. How can they integrate the Mandela Day spirit into their classrooms? By fostering a culture of learning, curiosity, compassion, and respect for the environment in their students. By teaching the value of community service, the impact of their actions on our shared world, and the potency of their voices in challenging inequality.

Healthcare workers, the bedrock of our well-being, can personify Mandela Day by treating every patient with deserved dignity, sharing knowledge to promote healthier lifestyles, and fighting the health challenges plaguing our society. Law enforcement officers, custodians of safety, fulfil the Mandela Day spirit by ensuring justice is served, community policing is improved, and fostering trust and respect within the communities they protect. Local government and municipal workers, the bedrock of our community, hold power to embody Mandela Day every day. From maintaining infrastructure and managing waste, to running libraries and operating community centres, they can elevate and improve community life through efficient and respectful “Batho Pele” service.

In line with 2023’s theme, “Climate, Food, and Solidarity,” we need to encourage facilitating community tree planting, nurturing backyard gardens, and integrating green spaces into urban development. Library staff can promote community storytelling events, fostering a culture of reading and knowledge sharing among our children. These seemingly small actions, magnified by our dedicated municipal workforce, transform the ordinary into the extraordinary. By extending the spirit of service beyond their day-to-day roles, civil servants can bring us closer to the South Africa Mandela envisioned. In this concerted push for sustainable action, we must not overlook the importance of water, a precious resource that sustains all life. As custodians of our communities and environment, we must aim for better water use. We need to actively conserve water and responsibly manage our water resources, from fixing leaky taps in public buildings to reporting unattended leaks on our streets. Every drop saved contributes to a more sustainable future. Our municipal workers can play a pivotal role in this area, facilitating awareness programmes about water conservation and promptly reporting identified leaks. Embracing this daily commitment to water stewardship forms another way to embody Mandela’s legacy.

With the climate crisis looming, we need more than symbolic gestures – we need decisive action. Continuous tree planting and nurturing community gardens can combat climate change and food insecurity. The story of our young democracy is still being written, and we, its authors, hold the pen. As Mandela wisely said: “Overcoming poverty is not a task of charity, it is an act of justice.” Thus, it falls upon us, South African citizens, and servants, to guide our journey towards inclusivity, equality, and sustainability. So, let’s make every day a Mandela Day, transforming Mandela’s legacy from an annual commitment to a daily call to action. The struggle continues, building Madiba’s dream country day by day. His legacy lives on – through us, our actions, and our unwavering belief in South Africa that was, and still is, Mandela’s dream.