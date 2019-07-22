Dennis Beckett

Thanks, benign Fate and the vagaries of judicial admin, for thwarting the Freedom Front Plus’s (FF+) idiotic application to kick Black First Land First (BLF) out of the election. Had they got what they wanted, imagine, we’d be hearing Andile’s voice all day every day, everywhere from Aasvoëldermslaagte to Zuurgatbultfonteinrand: “See! You see?! The Boers are running scared! We have them on the run! They didn’t mind those guys in the red overalls, but they were scared of us! They used smart lawyers to get us out! You know why, hey! Because of those 18 million people who didn’t vote! Those 18 million wanted to vote for us! We’re bigger than all the other parties put together! Everyone is scared of us! They all conspired to kick us out on technicalities!”

As it is, the FF+ get their judgment now when people are thinking “Election? Election? Oh, yes, we had one not so long ago”.

Which does not deter the FF+ from copious bragging. There is some kind of world record in this, plus a big contribution to Theatre of the Absurd. It was a wrong thing to want, (a), and they got it two months after they’d lost the opportunity to use it, (b), but listen to them - “The deregistration of the BLF as a political party is a great victory for the whole of South Africa”

They also rather beautifully tell us that “Intolerance as advocated by Mngxitama must not be tolerated”. That’s as neat an irony as the grammar-books can produce. Still, a valid sentiment lurks within it, one that belongs being argued at the polls.

Which is exactly where it was argued, thanks to slow courts. Which is why Andile uncharacteristically maintained respectful silence towards his world since May 8, him and his princely 19000 votes, less than halfway to a seat. His first chirp comes now, courtesy the FF+. Their useless court “victory” gives him the perfect platform to strike his favourite notes, victimhood and bold defiance.

And it’s hard to begrudge his moment of gloom-relieving glory. Anyone who has been whacked as hard as that - 0.1%, one in a thousand voters, despite all that shouting, yo! - deserves something to whoop at, in sheer basic humanity. He’s an okay ou, too, in certain ways. I had a couple of debates with him in ancient days, and we both walked out unaided. (Though I worried for some black guys who took my side; he’s well locked into the race-prison idea that people must think with their melanin.)

The disappointment was the FF+. This lot have been useful, so far. Coming from far Right in the old era they’ve adapted spectacularly to the new one. It’s commonplace for ANC politicos to tell you of their courtesy, decency, proposing sensible amendments, arguing reasonable cases, winning constant little, real, victories.

But this stunt was on par with the Nelson Mandela Foundation trying to ban the old flag; an act of imbecility that perfectly boomerangs against the values it claims to advance.

* * *

A friend records a dinner where people had to dream up the most chilling headline reflecting current times below the Limpopo. Many applauded the airing going on at the Commission of Inquiry but ripped off the long slow evidence. He cited one that he swears having seen in use in a real periodical. He said it summed up the whole malaise. The headline: “Suspended acting CEO denies”

Hear, hear!