It’s funny how ‘ a superpower such as the US has no high security vault deep in the bowels of the Pentagon’

I find it strange that a world superpower such as the US has no high security vault deep in the bowels of the Pentagon to store classified and other high-security documents. Surely this should be a priority and in the national interest? Is there no law regulating the storage of classified documents?

In order to move the countless boxes containing the classified documents to Mar-a-Lago, former US President Donald Trump must have acquired some form of transport. Did nobody see them loading the vehicles or did the loading take place in secret? Where was security? Did no official think it abnormal and immediately report it to security? Why, after almost three years, has it suddenly become an issue? Who all knew about the removal of the documents? Why have Joe Biden and Mike Spence, who both had classified documents in their homes and offices, not been charged? What would Trump’s purpose be in carting all the classified materials to his home?

He certainly wasn’t going to spend his time wading through them. Am I missing something? Now CNN is up in arms because a Trump-appointed judge is to review the case. * John R Whitlock, Germinston. ** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.