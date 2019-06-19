Black pupils take to the streets to protest against the quality of their education on June 16, 1976, ­ a historic day that signalled the beginning of the end of apartheid. African News Agency (ANA)

Houghton - I’m not sure what emotions went around African people as they watched the commemoration of Normandy on June 6. White people from many parts of the globe went there to pay their respects for those that had died for what the dominant world calls “the Free world”. For sure, it was a spectacle. No English, no French, no American, etc just people believing in the commonness of their purpose and the spirit that brought them together in that part of the world. Survivors of the war, some immobile from what befell them in the war or just old age but treated with utmost respect as heroes, even though some where practically no-name brands, they were accorded the respect, the recognition for their sacrifices.

Fast forward to South Africa a few days later - June 16. This is the day that marked the collapse of apartheid. On this day 43 years ago Black Consciousness-inspired pupils went out to demonstrate against being forced to learn in Afrikaans and all hell broke loose with many meeting their untimely death.

But as history unfolded it proved that their deaths were not in vain as the regime began to dismantle the apartheid legal infrastructure.

While on the day and the days that followed the black community was bound together by the spirit of Black Consciousness and all had a common purpose to bring down the regime, in 2019 (and several years prior), a variety of tribes that go with the names ANC, EFF, DA etc each hold separate rallies around the country, all claiming to be commemorating June the 16, 1976.

They do not go to the graves of those who died then, they say nothing about those who were involved, and lie about the day, talk rubbish about youth that, youth this.

They have no qualms to display in no uncertain terms that society is composed of rigidly separate tribes each doing its own thing - an insult to the spirit that pervaded events of June 16, 1976.

Nothing about the mantra of Black Consciousness, “the quest for true humanity”. No question about how much we have gained in the recovery of our humanity.

Compliments to the organisers of the Tsietsi Mashinini Memorial Lecture on June 15 at Morris Isaacson.

Not only was their event directly honouring Tsietsi Mashinini, but it was also held at Morrison Isaacson High School, not some stadium or hall that had no bearing to the events supposedly being commemorated.

And above all, they brought in speakers that young people can look forward to hearing from - Professor Marwala of UJ and Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng of UCT - inspirational achievers who articulated the dream students of 1976 had for black people when they put their lives on the line for freedom.

The profs really painted the picture that it is in the hands of black people to do the best for themselves, explaining the Fourth Industrial Revolution and the role of language in progressive education pursuit.