Letter: Angus Buchan has betrayed the trust of black Christians









Angus Buchan appears to take the black proselyte to be an ignorant idiot if he has banked on the fact that we will accept his racist nonsense in the name of prayer, says the writer. Tracey Adams African News Agency (ANA) Angus Buchan has betrayed the trust of black Christians and every believer in South Africa. His racist rants question the honesty of unity and commonality of faith in Christ. The voice clip in which he mentioned the “heart of Afrikanerdom” and insinuated that “only two nations have a covenant with God - the Afrikaaners and Israelites”, was patronising and a mandate creep. Buchan has reinserted Afrikaaner exceptionalism that breeds apartheid and black murder through the precious sacrament of prayer and intercession. He is a landowner and farmer. He has enjoyed tremendous privilege by virtue of his skin colour, more than many conscientious and selfless black preachers. The many respondents and adherents to the racism of Buchan are in the same position. The depth of the offence hints at indifference, claiming that God allowed whites and Afrikaaners to have wealth at the expense of the black man. How could apartheid have gone on for so long and its legacy become so pronounced when (white) people purport to serve the same God of love and justice as we do? Where do you get off praying for corruption and the black government to do right when you are part of the problem?

I write as a pastor, a citizen and a black man when I say: For too long we hoped the church transcended the white paternalism that defined white supremacist attitudes. We have been hopeful that Paul’s teaching on the church being one new man in Christ where the racial wall is obliterated could be realised in South Africa.

Buchan has placed us in the unfortunate position of a prisoner’s dilemma and iterated games. First, a certain white pastor called black people entitled when we actually work harder for less. Now, it is inferred that a colonial war fought in the name of incursion and undermining the territorial integrity of black citizens was won from a covenant with God.

It seems Buchan’s God is as illegitimate as colonisers who wage war on foreign lands. Buchan appears to take the black proselyte to be an ignorant idiot if he has banked on the fact that we will accept his racist nonsense in the name of prayer. He is a disgrace to the doctrine of the Bible and the person of Christ.

I prayed for him when he was publicly attacked and when he was airlifted for medical treatment. My prayers should rather have been for God to convict him of racism and sin.