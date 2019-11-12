The voice clip in which he mentioned the “heart of Afrikanerdom” and insinuated that “only two nations have a covenant with God - the Afrikaaners and Israelites”, was patronising and a mandate creep.
Buchan has reinserted Afrikaaner exceptionalism that breeds apartheid and black murder through the precious sacrament of prayer and intercession.
He is a landowner and farmer. He has enjoyed tremendous privilege by virtue of his skin colour, more than many conscientious and selfless black preachers. The many respondents and adherents to the racism of Buchan are in the same position. The depth of the offence hints at indifference, claiming that God allowed whites and Afrikaaners to have wealth at the expense of the black man.
How could apartheid have gone on for so long and its legacy become so pronounced when (white) people purport to serve the same God of love and justice as we do? Where do you get off praying for corruption and the black government to do right when you are part of the problem?