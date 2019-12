Are our teachers properly qualified and happy to teach the sex education curriculum? Many teachers have complained that they don’t have the background knowledge, the teaching expertise and the resources to do the job with confidence. Many teachers feel embarrassed, and in a number of cases, humiliated when teaching the subject.

This stems from the attitude adopted by many pupils who, in all probability, know more about sex than the teacher. Teachers also have to counter ridiculous and risible questions that make them feel uncomfortable. For instance, a Grade 10 boy asked: “At what age do penises stop growing?” and: “Are there condoms that will fit large penises?”