Letter: As a Motswana, I'm insulted by corporate's exclusion of other languages









A woman calls for Motsweding FM in North West to preserve Setswana in this file photo. Excluding or undermining languages spoken in South Africa is the same as killing people’s cultures, says the writer. Molaole Montsho African News Agency (ANA) I am a Setswana speaker. What should I do when I phone Telkom mobile for help and a recorded message says I should press 1 if I want help in English, 2 for IsiZulu and 3 for Afrikaans? Mind you, there are millions of Setswana-speaking people in South Africa. There are millions of other people in the country whose languages are excluded from the Telkom voice prompts. What criteria did Telkom use in choosing the three languages? Don’t tell me they are widely spoken because that’s not true. English and Afrikaans are European languages. Why choose two European languages instead of one?

Standard Bank and other business establishments also follow the bad, exclusionary and discriminatory practice - even in the North West where most people speak Setswana.

The problem is the ethnocultural elite who negotiated the future of the country in secret.

When these businesses and corporations exclude other linguistic groups, it means they are also going to exclude them in translation services as well.

And it means the suppression and ultimate death of the languages that are excluded from service provision.

Excluding or undermining other languages spoken in South Africa is the same as killing the cultures of the speakers of those languages.

Telkom, Standard Bank and all those companies and businesses that exclude Setswana in their notices and voice prompts, are obliged to include Setswana.

They have the gall and temerity to choose the languages we should use to communicate with them and them with us. It's condescending to the extreme.

As if that weren't enough, the apparatchiks at the SABC have decided to read English, Afrikaans, Zulu and Xhosa television news at 7.30pm and Setswana television news at 8.30pm when our kids are asleep.

They must read all the news at 5pm or 5.30pm so that everybody must choose which news they want to watch.

Setswana news cannot be sacrificed at the altar of soap operas.