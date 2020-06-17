Letter: As Covid-19 cases keep rising, young people need to be more responsible than ever

As we celebrate Youth Month, we need to remember the youth played a major role in the struggle for the democracy we enjoy. The youth hold the power to a better tomorrow. We are faced with another struggle, this time against a silent killer, the coronavirus, which requires us to be disciplined and responsible. The youth must also focus their attention on the socio-economic development of the country and be builders, not destroyers. The numbers of Covid-19 infections are rapidly growing. This calls for the youth to adhere to the regulations, to ensure a progressive and successful future for the country. With the gradual reopening of the economy and the selling of alcohol, it is important for the youth to be more responsible than ever before.

Some of the pictures we see portray serious disregard for the regulations and show irresponsible behaviour which endangers people’s lives. There is no cure for the virus and therefore, our actions are critical. The youth need to take the lead and help fight this silent killer.

One of the ways is the regular washing of hands. As South Africa is a water-scarce country, it is important that the youth become water ambassadors by promoting water conservation and the wise use of the available resources, to ensure that every citizen has access to water to wash their hands.

One of the major challenges we face as a country is the vandalism of infrastructure, especially water infrastructure. The youth need to come to the fore, take responsibility and protect the infrastructure. Taking care of and protecting water infrastructure ensures that everyone has access to water.

Water is life and key to socio-economic development, therefore the youth must lead in protecting the water infrastructure and the resources for a better and sustainable future.

The pandemic has also exposed gaps in our systems. Those gaps provide opportunities for the youth. The youth need to focus on their education to help close the skills gap and to bring some innovations to produce much-needed equipment.