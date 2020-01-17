Letter: Asking motorists to obey the law not enough to stop road carnage









Bad drivers do not fear the law, and they do not fear being caught because they rarely see traffic police, says the writer. Matthew Jordaan African News Agency (ANA) Here we go again. Another year of tragic road deaths, and the same statement from the minister of transport exhorting road users to obey the law. Of course there would be a huge decrease in accidents if drivers did not speed and obeyed the rules of the road. The problem is that a significant number of drivers do not obey the law, and the only way to improve this problem is through visible and effective policing. This requires traffic police to be seen, not just at holiday times, but throughout the year - and not just at occasional road blocks, but on a regular basis on our roads and highways. This does not require expensive high performance cars with two officers. A speeding driver cannot outrun a radio signal, and modern motor cycles are fast and manoeuvrable in traffic. Dash-cams and other technical innovations can greatly assist the police. We need more, properly trained and managed traffic officers. Traffic police do not need the expertise of police involved in criminal activities, and the traffic department should be manned to handle only traffic affairs.

The cost of properly staffing the department would be justified by saving lives, and reducing the burden on our hospital and rehabilitation units. If this approach is implemented, it should be done in a small number of selected, and properly managed areas before being introduced more widely. This will allow the systems and personnel to make adjustments where necessary, and to transfer their knowledge to other areas. Nothing succeeds like success.

At this time of year, the media interviews senior traffic officials on radio, television, and in the newspapers. Unfortunately, the interviewers allow the officials to lay the blame on the drivers’ bad attitude, and they fail to press them on what must be done to stop bad driving and catch and punish offenders.

Bad drivers do not fear the law, and they do not fear being caught because they rarely see traffic police . A visible, fully-staffed and properly-managed traffic police force is the only way to reduce the carnage on our roads. The reduction in fatalities from last year is greatly welcomed. but this must not be seen as vindication of the effectiveness of simply appealing to motorists to obey the rules of the road.

There are many factors that effect accident statistics, and simply appealing for better behaviour is no substitute for visible, effective, all-year policing.