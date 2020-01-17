Of course there would be a huge decrease in accidents if drivers did not speed and obeyed the rules of the road. The problem is that a significant number of drivers do not obey the law, and the only way to improve this problem is through visible and effective policing.
This requires traffic police to be seen, not just at holiday times, but throughout the year - and not just at occasional road blocks, but on a regular basis on our roads and highways.
This does not require expensive high performance cars with two officers. A speeding driver cannot outrun a radio signal, and modern motor cycles are fast and manoeuvrable in traffic. Dash-cams and other technical innovations can greatly assist the police.
We need more, properly trained and managed traffic officers. Traffic police do not need the expertise of police involved in criminal activities, and the traffic department should be manned to handle only traffic affairs.