Interestingly, these are the very areas that the governing party is failing in. There is a job bloodbath, the economy is down and the health department is in the ICU.
When the political system fails, what do citizens do? Normally, they demonstrate against the governing party and push for its ousting. But does that always work? More often than not, it does not. Instead, whoever comes to power continues where the other left off.
Communities should stop relying on government - the government has proven itself to be unreliable. Instead, they should be self-reliant. It sounds easier than done, but it can be done.
Take for instance, the Afrikaner community. They are in the minority. Yet, they don’t rely on the government. They do things on their own. If they can, then every other community can also do. All it takes is commitment and willingness.