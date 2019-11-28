Letter: Blacks need to learn from Afrikaners and stop relying on government









Solidarity, an Afrikaans union, is building a university through their members' donations. Picture: @solidariteit Twitter When the ANC came to power, it promised jobs, an improved health-care system and better education. Interestingly, these are the very areas that the governing party is failing in. There is a job bloodbath, the economy is down and the health department is in the ICU. When the political system fails, what do citizens do? Normally, they demonstrate against the governing party and push for its ousting. But does that always work? More often than not, it does not. Instead, whoever comes to power continues where the other left off. Communities should stop relying on government - the government has proven itself to be unreliable. Instead, they should be self-reliant. It sounds easier than done, but it can be done. Take for instance, the Afrikaner community. They are in the minority. Yet, they don’t rely on the government. They do things on their own. If they can, then every other community can also do. All it takes is commitment and willingness.

Afrikaners contribute R50 every month to AfriForum, an organisation that serves their interest. AfriForum is doing a lot for its community. With only a R10 donation, they are building a university in Midrand. That’s progressive.

Now, imagine if blacks (who are a majority in this country) were to do the same. They will be liberated. And the government will function better because it will have enough money in its kitty to deliver. Accountability will also be the order of the day.

Lastly, I know it won’t go down well for many for me using the Afrikaner community as an example. This is due to our dark past.

However, the truth is that we can learn a lot from that community. It’s up to us to use those lessons to our benefit.