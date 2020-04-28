Letter: Covid-19 has highlighted SA's dire shortage of basic services

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share



The Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted the critical need for access to adequate housing, and safe and sufficient water and sanitation for all.

With the lockdown conditions only slightly reduced and most stringent regulations remaining in place, the deep impact on people’s lives continues. In response to the dual announcements by President Cyril Ramaphosa this week of additional funding to municipalities for, among other things, the provision of emergency water supplies, and the lockdown conditions being slightly reduced, we, at Amnesty International South Africa, believe that R20 billion towards emergency water supplies and support for the homeless is a welcome step.





Now is the time for the government to work on long-term plans to guarantee that sufficient resources are allocated, in order to ensure that all human rights are upheld for the remainder of the lockdown as well as beyond the pandemic.





The government must have a zero-tolerance approach to corruption and the mismanagement of funds.





Its National Water and Sanitation Master Plan notes that high levels of corruption have impacted on service delivery in several municipalities.





It is, therefore, critical that the most stringent measures must be put in place to ensure that every rand is accounted for and its impact measured.





Every cent must go to the communities that need it most.





Our Right To Water: Turn on the TAP campaign calls on the government to be:





Transparent with communication and information regarding which communities water is being delivered to, the distance needed to travel to access water, and how much water is being distributed per household. Accountable to its commitments, including ensuring municipalities monitor water levels, so that individuals have access to sufficient, safe and reliable water each day, and are able to regularly wash their hands with soap.





Progressive, so that equitable access to sufficient, safe and reliable water becomes a reality for all, even beyond the Covid-19 pandemic.



