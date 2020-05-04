Letter: Covid-19 preventative measures must be in place before kids return to school

Before schools are opened and our children are sent back into the world, all possible health and safety measures to protect them and their teachers and prevent the spread of the coronavirus should be in place. The trade union United Association of South Africa (Uasa) is in support of the call by teachers’ union Suid-Afrikaanse Onderwysersunie (SAOU), a fellow Federation of Unions of South Africa affiliate, that schools should not be opened in haste. The SAOU demands that no school may reopen if the following is not complied with: * The pre-sanitisation of schools. * The delivery of adequate sanitation packages and equipment for the daily sanitisation of schools. * The provision of cloth masks and hand sanitisers to staff and learners.

* The provision of thermal scanners to schools.

* The provision of prescriptions for compliance with social distancing on and off school premises.

* Isolation areas for people identified at the school as infected.

* Satisfactory safety protocols.



Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has s tressed that while grades 12 and 7 will resume formal lessons at the beginning of June, the second phase would only be implemented once it is safe to do so. File picture: GCIS

Schools, if not carefully managed, can quickly become virus hot spots with potentially deadly consequences, with children confined to classrooms, breathing the same circulated air that may contain the coronavirus.

The same is true for companies allowed to resume economic activity under level 4. While it's important to restart the economy, so is preventing the spread of the virus.