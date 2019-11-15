Letter: Culture of non-payment entrenched during apartheid needs to end









Residents from Nomzamo in Soweto Orlando East protest outside the Johannesburg High Court for electricity.They say its been a month now without electricity and Eskom wants them to pay R6000. Picture: Bhekikhaya Mabaso African News Agency(ANA) The impasse over the R18 billion debt owed to Eskom by Soweto residents represents a ticking time bomb if quick and sustainable solutions are not found to address the crisis. Eskom has resorted to electricity disconnections that have unfortunately affected paying households. A civic group, the Lungelo Lethu Human Rights Foundation (LLHHRF), unsuccessfully took Eskom to court over the disconnections and proposed that residents be charged a monthly flat-rate of R100 irrespective of consumption. The South African Local Government Association (SALGA), an organisation mandated to exercise oversight over local governments, has rightly argued this proposal is unsustainable and not in keeping with the user-pays principle. At the heart of the crisis is the culture of non-payment of services which was entrenched during the struggle against apartheid. The resultant disconnections have accelerated the scourge of illegal connections. The township has also witnessed outbreaks of violent protests in resistance to the installation of prepaid metres.

The call for a flat-rate is, therefore, a different guise of this entrenched culture of non-payment. It would be preposterous, for example, to propose a flat rate on airtime for cellular phone usage or DStv subscription. The principle is always, “the more you use, the more you pay”.

What is needed is a mindset shift that acknowledges that services, such as water and electricity, are crucial and have to be paid for to ensure the viability of such provisions.

For this to happen, the government has to urgently convene a summit that will involve the key role players including Eskom and other power providers, SALGA, Sanco, the National Electricity Regulator of South Africa - which regulates tariffs Eskom can charge - and community structures.

The key question for the summit would have to deliberate realistic and affordable tariffs that would be sufficiently acceptable to all, and thus, renew the much-needed culture of payment.

This would go a long to reducing Eskom’s multi-billion loan and avert a catastrophe that could plunge our country into literal and figurative darkness.