Eskom has resorted to electricity disconnections that have unfortunately affected paying households. A civic group, the Lungelo Lethu Human Rights Foundation (LLHHRF), unsuccessfully took Eskom to court over the disconnections and proposed that residents be charged a monthly flat-rate of R100 irrespective of consumption.
The South African Local Government Association (SALGA), an organisation mandated to exercise oversight over local governments, has rightly argued this proposal is unsustainable and not in keeping with the user-pays principle.
At the heart of the crisis is the culture of non-payment of services which was entrenched during the struggle against apartheid.
The resultant disconnections have accelerated the scourge of illegal connections. The township has also witnessed outbreaks of violent protests in resistance to the installation of prepaid metres.